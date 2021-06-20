UEFA Euro 2020

Italy vs Wales - Live Stream



Live Updates





Italy have been the most impressive team at Euro 2020! How will they fare in the later rounds?





We are underway on beIN SPORTS MAX 3! A closer look at all the possible qualification options in group A!



We've taken a look at all the possible permutations for Group A! Wales can still qualify with a loss today!



Italian fans are making their way to the Stadio Olimpico! Will the see a third straight win tonight?

Wales warmed up in the eternal city last night! Just look at all that history!



Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for Italy vs Wales, The Welsh are on the brink of qualification whilst Italy have already booked their spot in the round of sixteen. How will everything conclude in Group A tonight! Join me for all the build-up, team news and live commentary from the game in Rome.