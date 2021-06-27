UEFA Euro 2020

France vs Switzerland - Live Stream



Match Report

Kylian Mbappe saw the crucial spot-kick saved by Yann Sommer as Euro 2020 favourites France were eliminated by Switzerland in a thrilling shoot-out after a dramatic 3-3 draw in Monday's last-16 tie.

France looked to have battled back from the brink after going a goal down early on and conceding a penalty only to then find themselves 3-1 up with 15 minutes of regulation time remaining in Bucharest.

But a late Swiss fight-back saw Haris Seferovic net his second and Mario Gavranovic force extra-time after cancelling out Karim Benzema's brace and Paul Pogba's scorcher.

Both sides had chances in the extra 30 minutes but poor finishing meant the game went to penalties, where Mbappe's disappointing tournament was summed up with the unsuccessful kick that sent France packing, Sommer diving to his right to make the save that sent remarkably sent Switzerland through 5-4 in the shoot-out.





Live Updates!





Warm up time for France!



Now for Switzerland! Xherdan Shaqiri keeps his place in the side as does in-demand Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.



Team news is in! France are going with a 3-5-2 formation with Griezmann playing as the number 10!





Meanwhile in Copenhagen! Croatia battled back from 3-1 down to make it 3-3 in stoppage time! We are heading into extra-time!



FT@HNS_CFF 3@SeFutbol 3



We are going to extra-time in Copenhagen! A late Mario Pašalić header has completed a stirring fightback from the Croatians! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #CROESP — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 28, 2021



Time to vote! Who are you thinking will reach the Quarter-finals tonight?



Not long till our second game of the day! Who are you backing to progress? #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #FRASUI



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 28, 2021

Abschlusstraining im Stadion Arena Națională in Bukarest 🇨🇭⚽️



Dernier entraînement avant France-Suisse à Bucarest



Allenamento di rifinitura prima di Francia-Svizzera#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/IvGbfH74bC — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) June 27, 2021



Do or die for France tonight! They looked far from convincing last time out against Portugal.

Une nouvelle compétition commence ce soir face à la Suisse (21h00 sur TF1) 👊 #FiersdetreBleus #FRASUI pic.twitter.com/ncmYqL0lYQ — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 28, 2021



Good evening! Welcome to the Live blog for France vs Switzerland. It promises to be a special game in Bucharest as the world champions look to add the European championships to their trophy haul. Join me for the build-up, team news and commentary from the game.