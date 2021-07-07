UEFA Euro 2020

England vs Denmark - Live Stream
Team news is in! As expected Bukayo Saka comes in for Jadon Sancho!
Looking to make history.— England (@England) July 7, 2021
Your #ThreeLions for tonight's #EURO2020 semi-final against Denmark! pic.twitter.com/z2xcbUwjew
Denmark look very relaxed during their pre-match walk!
Going for a walk 🇩🇰#ForDanmark #EURO2020 #DEN #ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/ETaelb1gaz— DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) July 7, 2021
Matt Critchley has the early team news! Nothing has been confirmed yet!
Bukayo Saka is expected to come back into the side and England will play in a 4-3-3! @MattCritchley1 shares the expected England team for tonight! #beINEURO2020 #ENGDEN #EURO2020— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 7, 2021
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/yRbDBe0A9s
The last time England played Denmark at a major tournament it went pretty well...
Throwing it back to our last meeting with Denmark at a major tournament!— England (@England) July 7, 2021
Let's hope for more of the same at @wembleystadium this evening 🤞pic.twitter.com/OJI7nh0IAD
The Three Lions are on their way to Wembley!
On our way to @wembleystadium! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/462xe2pEw3— England (@England) July 7, 2021
So Carrie Brown is early at Wembley! Plenty of England fans will be present!
The last time Denmark came to Wembley they came away with a 1-0 win! 👀— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 7, 2021
England will be banking on plenty of home support with 60,000 mainly home fans in the stadium! @CarrieBrownTV has the latest! #beINEURO2020 #ENGDEN #EURO2020
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/nEPh8Vb5EW
Good evening! Time for the big one! England vs Denmark in the semi-finals at Euro 2020. Will England end the years of hurt and reach a major final for the first time since 1966? Or will Denmark echo the team of 1992 that went all the way to win the title. Join me for the build up, team news and live commentary of the game.