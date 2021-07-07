UEFA Euro 2020

England vs Denmark - Live Stream



Team news is in! As expected Bukayo Saka comes in for Jadon Sancho!





Denmark look very relaxed during their pre-match walk!



Matt Critchley has the early team news! Nothing has been confirmed yet!



Bukayo Saka is expected to come back into the side and England will play in a 4-3-3! @MattCritchley1 shares the expected England team for tonight! #beINEURO2020 #ENGDEN #EURO2020



The last time England played Denmark at a major tournament it went pretty well...



Throwing it back to our last meeting with Denmark at a major tournament!



The Three Lions are on their way to Wembley!





So Carrie Brown is early at Wembley! Plenty of England fans will be present!



The last time Denmark came to Wembley they came away with a 1-0 win! 👀



England will be banking on plenty of home support with 60,000 mainly home fans in the stadium! @CarrieBrownTV has the latest! #beINEURO2020 #ENGDEN #EURO2020



Good evening! Time for the big one! England vs Denmark in the semi-finals at Euro 2020. Will England end the years of hurt and reach a major final for the first time since 1966? Or will Denmark echo the team of 1992 that went all the way to win the title. Join me for the build up, team news and live commentary of the game.