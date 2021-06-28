UEFA Euro 2020

England vs Germany - Live Stream



England claimed their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 as they beat rivals Germany 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Raheem Sterling grabbed his third goal of the tournament to put the Three Lions ahead from a well-worked move in the second half before Harry Kane opened his account with a late header.

Gareth Southgate's side will now face either Sweden or Ukraine in Rome as they look to match 2018's run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Germany seemed to take a partisan atmosphere at Wembley in their stride early on, making a strong start that was exemplified by Declan Rice receiving a booking for a cynical but entirely necessary challenge on a breaking Leon Goretzka.

However, the subsequent free-kick came to nothing, inviting England to improve on what they had offered up thus far and leading to something of an end-to-end half.

The hosts had two Harry Maguire headers and a Sterling strike from distance to show for their efforts, while Germany went close through Timo Werner and Robin Gosens.

But it was Kane who saw the best chance of the half, latching somewhat fortuitously onto a deflected clearance attempt but failing to get around Manuel Neuer before Mats Hummels intervened.

The half-time break seemed to benefit the Germans most, Joachim Low's side finding it far easier to prevent their opponents from playing out following the restart.

They were also creating chances, most notably in the form of a powerful Kai Havertz drive from the edge of the box that Jordan Pickford saved athletically.

But with neither side able to find the breakthrough by the 70-minute mark, both managers moved to change things with the introductions of Serge Gnabry and Jack Grealish.

And it was the latter who made the telling contribution, collecting the ball after a fine run from Sterling before teeing up Luke Shaw for a low cross that the Manchester City man side-footed home.

The goalscorer almost turned villain moments after his opener, inadvertently setting up Germany to release Thomas Muller in behind, but hit the turf in relief after the Bayern Munich man struck wide.

Grealish was on hand to make things safe soon after, swinging in a left-footed cross that Kane needed only to crouch to head home and send Wembley wild.





Does England have an advantage tonight?

Germany have been denied a chance to train at Wembley by UEFA.



Could that hand England an advantage today?



A little bit more context on the teams today! England are going with a back three tonight!

Team News - England are going with three at the back and are looking to match up with Germany.



Timo Werner gets his first start at Euro 2020! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ENGGER



As for Germany, Timo Werner starts! No Serge Gnabry in the starting line up!





Team news! Bukayo Saka starts for England, no Mason Mount or Jack Grealish in the side. Kieran Trippier is back into the side.



Good to see Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount back with the team after self-isolating!



So who are you backing to progress tonight?



A huge game coming up at Wembley. Who are you backing to reach the quarter-finals?



Germany have arrived!





Wembley looks the part ahead of the game!





The last time the two sides met at a major tournament, Germany thumped England at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa...



It's safe to say that the Germans are ready for this!



Gareth Southgate has challenged his squad to make history against Germany tonight!



England. Germany. @wembleystadium.



Good afternoon time for England vs Germany. A huge game in prospect, and one that has plenty of history! Who will reach the final eight? Join me for the build-up, team news and live commentary of the game.