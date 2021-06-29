UEFA Euro 2020

England vs Germany - Live Stream



Live Updates





Seconds away from Kick-off!





Does England have an advantage tonight?

Germany have been denied a chance to train at Wembley by UEFA.



Could that hand England an advantage today?#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ENGGER



Live Blog - https://t.co/OZfpSQwTEl pic.twitter.com/9VQ3OGVQYs — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 29, 2021

A little bit more context on the teams today! England are going with a back three tonight!

Team News - England are going with three at the back and are looking to match up with Germany.



Timo Werner gets his first start at Euro 2020! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ENGGER



Live Blog - https://t.co/OZfpSQwTEl pic.twitter.com/qiPgavgfbj — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 29, 2021



As for Germany, Timo Werner starts! No Serge Gnabry in the starting line up!





Team news! Bukayo Saka starts for England, no Mason Mount or Jack Grealish in the side. Kieran Trippier is back into the side.



Your #ThreeLions to face Germany in the Round of 16 at #EURO2020... 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZkAgOcGOFz — England (@England) June 29, 2021



Good to see Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount back with the team after self-isolating!



So who are you backing to progress tonight?



A huge game coming up at Wembley. Who are you backing to reach the quarter-finals?#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ENGGER



Live Blog - https://t.co/OZfpSQwTEl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 29, 2021



Germany have arrived!





Wembley looks the part ahead of the game!





The last time the two sides met at a major tournament, Germany thumped England at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa...



It's safe to say that the Germans are ready for this!



Gareth Southgate has challenged his squad to make history against Germany tonight!



England. Germany. @wembleystadium.



A chance for this group to create their own history. pic.twitter.com/QnbpNsN0zd — England (@England) June 29, 2021



Good afternoon time for England vs Germany. A huge game in prospect, and one that has plenty of history! Who will reach the final eight? Join me for the build-up, team news and live commentary of the game.