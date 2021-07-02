UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium vs Italy - Live Stream
The big news for Belgium will be the fitness of KdB and Eden Hazard, they look unlikely to feature, but you never know!
A big blow for Belgium as Kevin De Bruyne & Eden Hazard missed out on training ahead of Italy.#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 2, 2021
https://t.co/TxyjtLUZ8C pic.twitter.com/tzN7ykLKy3
As for the Belgians, they relaxed ahead of the game with a stroll!
Fresh air. 🌳 #DEVILTIME #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ml0OiVENsr— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) July 2, 2021
The Italians are all set to go in Munich!
#EURO2020— Nazionale Italiana ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Vivo_Azzurro) July 2, 2021
📸 In attesa degli #Azzurri...#ITA #BELITA #BelgioItalia#Nazionale #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/EsIbPDnFFI
Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for Belgium vs Italy. We have a huge game in prospect in Munich as Belgium come up against an Italian side who have shown plenty of promise under Roberto Mancini. Join me for the build-up, team news and commentary from the game.