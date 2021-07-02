UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium vs Italy - Live Stream



The big news for Belgium will be the fitness of KdB and Eden Hazard, they look unlikely to feature, but you never know!

A big blow for Belgium as Kevin De Bruyne & Eden Hazard missed out on training ahead of Italy.#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020



https://t.co/TxyjtLUZ8C pic.twitter.com/tzN7ykLKy3 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 2, 2021



As for the Belgians, they relaxed ahead of the game with a stroll!





The Italians are all set to go in Munich!

Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for Belgium vs Italy. We have a huge game in prospect in Munich as Belgium come up against an Italian side who have shown plenty of promise under Roberto Mancini. Join me for the build-up, team news and commentary from the game.