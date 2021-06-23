Portugal vs France - Live Stream



This french legend will be hoping for a big win tonight!

Happy birthday Zinedine Zidane! 🎂



A Real Madrid icon as a player and a manager! 🏆



Only one goal to share here. The finest volley you will EVER see in a #UCL final.



The technique is just out of this world! 🙌#beINUCLpic.twitter.com/xwtnMHb8DY — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 23, 2021



Likewise a few Portugal fans are out and about in Budapest!



The French are out in force in Budapest before the game!



Good evening! We have a blockbuster tie to finish off Group F and there is plenty on the line! Portugal needs a result already qualified to guarantee a place in the round of sixteen. Join me for all the build-up, team news and live commentary from the game.