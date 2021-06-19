Portugal vs Germany - Live Stream



Match Report



Germany benefited from two own goals as they came from behind to seal a thumping 4-2 win over Portugal in Euro 2020 Group F on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put holders Portugal ahead early on with a strike that took him level with Miroslav Klose as the European player to have scored the most combined goals (19) across the World Cup and European Championship.

Joachim Low's side stormed back before half-time, however, courtesy of two own goals in the space of four minutes from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro.

The 2014 world champions wrapped up an emphatic first victory of the tournament in the second half thanks to strikes from Kai Havertz and the impressive Robin Gosens, with Diogo Jota pulling one back for Fernando Santos' men.

Left-back Gosens thought he had handed Germany a fifth-minute lead but his acrobatic effort at the back post was ruled out for offside against Serge Gnabry.

Despite Germany's dominant start it was Portugal who struck first, Ronaldo tapping home from close range in the 15th minute following a flowing counter-attacking move involving Bernardo Silva and Jota.

Germany pulled level 10 minutes before half-time, though, when Dias diverted Gosens' mis-hit volley past Rui Patricio from just outside the six-yard box.

Things got even better for Joachim Low's side four minutes later when Guerreiro turned into his own net from close range after Joshua Kimmich had pulled the ball back across the face of goal.

They extended their lead further six minutes after the interval, Havertz turning in Gosens' cross from close range.

Gosens then added his name to the scoresheet on the hour mark, leaping highest at the back post to head home Kimmich's cross from the right.

Liverpool striker Jota gave Portugal hope of pulling off a memorable comeback when he fired home from Ronaldo's pull-back in the 67th minute, but Germany held on to inflict just a third defeat in their last 31 matches for Portugal. who hit the post late on through Renato Sanches.





Live Updates





We have had a chat with Portugal legend Nuno Gomes!

Now for Portugal, no changes from the side that beat Hungary last time out! As expected, CR7 leads the line!





The team news is in! No changes for Germany!





Over in the other game in Group F, France have been held by Hungary! Plenty of pressure on Germany to deliver!



Germany are primed and ready to go! We should get the team news in soon!





Portugal have arrived in Munich!





So away we go! A must not lose game for Germany today! They have been preparing with a nice walk in the woods!





Good afternoon! Welcome to the live blog for Portugal vs Germany! It promises to be a huge game in Munich, as defending European champions Portugal square off against Germany who are in need of a result after losing to France last time out.