Portugal vs Germany - Live Stream



Live Updates





We have had a chat with Portugal legend Nuno Gomes!



Hello @21nunogomes 👋



The former Portugal striker is backing CR7 to make a little bit more history tonight against Germany. #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #PORGER



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/h5eULNY80k — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 19, 2021



Now for Portugal, no changes from the side that beat Hungary last time out! As expected, CR7 leads the line!





The team news is in! No changes for Germany!





Over in the other game in Group F, France have been held by Hungary! Plenty of pressure on Germany to deliver!



FT@MLSZhivatalos 1 @equipedefrance 1



Antoine Griezmann scored in the second half for France, but Attila Fiola's goal was enough to give Hungary a share of the points much to the delight of the fans at the Puskás Aréna! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #HUNFRA — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 19, 2021



Germany are primed and ready to go! We should get the team news in soon!





Portugal have arrived in Munich!





So away we go! A must not lose game for Germany today! They have been preparing with a nice walk in the woods!





Good afternoon! Welcome to the live blog for Portugal vs Germany! It promises to be a huge game in Munich, as defending European champions Portugal square off against Germany who are in need of a result after losing to France last time out.