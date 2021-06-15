France vs Germany - Live Stream!



Nothing like getting the flag out to support your country! Germany has caught Euro 2020 fever!

Flags out! Kits out! 🖤❤️💛



🤳 Send us your pictures of support using #DieMannschaft and we will share some of the best before kick-off! ⚽🇩🇪#GER #EURO2020 #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/0IYHow9S3G — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 15, 2021



France surely have one of the most stacked teams at Euro 2020! Can they go all the way this time around?



So away we go! A massive game in Munich to round off the first round of games at Euro 2020! Should Germany have sacked Joachim Löw before the tournament?



A look forward to the game of the night, France vs Germany!



Do the Germans have a lame duck coach in Jogie Löw?@richardajkeys thinks the World Cup winning coach should have been fired BEFORE Euro 2020! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #FRAGER



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/My5qEhAzhh — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 15, 2021



Good evening! Welcome to the beIN SPORT Live Blog for France vs Germany! Group F is the group of death, and this contest between former European champions looks to be a good one! Join me for all the build-up, team news and even some live video from the Allianz Arena.