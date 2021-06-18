England vs Scotland - Live Stream



Match Report

England failed to make absolutely certain of a spot in the knockout phase of Euro 2020 as they were held to a 0-0 draw by bitter rivals Scotland at Wembley on Friday.

The Three Lions went into the contest as favourites, particularly given the two teams' contrasting fortunes on matchday one, but Scotland produced a spirited performance to secure a point from what was the first goalless match between the old rivals in 33 meetings at Wembley.

Scotland had more clear chances than England in a gruelling – albeit unspectacular – first half, though the best opportunity came the way of John Stones, who nodded onto the upright.

Otherwise, though, England were largely unimpressive going forward, with Harry Kane particularly disappointing as Gareth Southgate's men were unable to find a winner, the draw meaning both teams have work to do on matchday three.

Stones was in the thick of frantic early action as he first crucially blocked a potentially goal-bound Che Adams shot before then having a header cannon back off the post at the other end.

England's only other clear chances of the first half were ultimately irrelevant as Kane and Phil Foden strayed offside while narrowly missing the target, making it the first competitive match since November 2014 in which the Three Lions failed to get a first-half shot on target.

Scotland did create one other great opportunity, though, with Stephen O'Donnell latching on to Andrew Robertson's cross and seeing Jordan Pickford parry his volley.

Mason Mount tried to take matters into his own hands soon after the restart, his fierce 20-yard effort turned away from the bottom-left corner by David Marshall.

Reece James then headed clear a dangerous-looking Lyndon Dykes effort shortly after, though replays did suggest his effort was going to at most hit the post rather than find the net.

England desperately piled men forward towards the end, but there was little direction to their attacks and Scotland held them at bay.



How important could Raheem Sterling be for England tonight?

Raheem Sterling popped up with the vital goal against Croatia.



Paul Robinson feels that Garth Southgate trusts the Man City man,

& that was the reason that he got the nod ahead of Marcus Rashford last time out. #beINEURO2020 #ENGSCO



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/hJT4nlzd1z — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 18, 2021



As for Scotland, Billy Gilmour starts! A big risk from Steve Clarke?



Team news!



Billy Gilmour is set for his first ever start for Scotland, what a night for the 20 year old! @CarrieBrownTV has all the team news you need to know! #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ENGSCO



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/xPXdjdjB7S — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 18, 2021



Team news is in for England! Luke Shaw and Reece James are the two changes to the side!





England and Scotland have plenty of history!



The Danish FA has confirmed that Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital.



We have some early team news from Carrie Brown! Will Gareth Southgate make changes to the side that won against Croatia?





So here we go! It's been a rainy day in London, but the Scotland fans who have travelled down on mass don't care!

"We've got McGinn!" 🎵



Rain or shine the Scottish fans have been out in force ahead of England vs Scotland! 🤣#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ENGSCO



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/jGh4xMEjMm — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 18, 2021



Good evening! Time for England vs Scotland! It's a huge Group D contest at Wembley! Join me for all the build up, team news and live video from the game.