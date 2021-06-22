Czech Republic vs England - Live Stream

Match Report

Raheem Sterling scored his second goal of Euro 2020 as England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 to win Group D and ensure they will play at Wembley in the round of 16.

Sterling headed home in the first half of the Three Lions' final group game to move Gareth Southgate's side above their opponents and set up a showdown with France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary next Tuesday.

The Czech Republic had their chances and must wait to discover their next opponents after slipping to third as a result of Croatia's 3-1 win over Scotland.

Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka impressed as they came into the side along with Harry Maguire, who played 90 minutes on his return from an ankle injury for an England side that have not conceded a goal in the tournament.

The Three Lions started with great intensity and they were almost in front when Sterling lobbed Tomas Vaclik but struck the far post after he was picked out by a clever pass from Luke Shaw.

Sterling did not have long to wait for the opening goal, though, nodding home from close range 12 minutes in when the influential Grealish stood up a delightful cross from the left to the back post in a move that started with an incisive run from Saka.

Vaclik denied Harry Kane with a reflex save following a brilliant pass from Maguire, but the Czech Republic also had their chances in an entertaining first half.

Tomas Holes forced a fine reflex save from Jordan Pickford with a powerful strike and Tomas Soucek flashed a shot just wide, before Kane called Vaclik into action once again.

Both sides made a change at the break, Jordan Henderson replacing Declan Rise and Petr Sevcik on for Jakub Jankto.

The Czech Republic suffered a blow when Jan Boril was booked for a foul on the lively Saka, ruling him out of his side's last-16 tie.

Henderson had a late goal disallowed, but England responded to a lacklustre display in a goalless draw with Scotland with a second 1-0 win of the tournament.



Not long till kick-off at Wembley! Can Jack Grealish do the business tonight?



England fans are very excited to see Jack Grealish starting tonight!



Can the Aston Villa man deliver against the Czech Republic?#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #CZEENG



Carrie Brown has more on the England team news!



Over to Wembley.



England fans have been crying out for some attacking changes, and Gareth Southgate has delivered!



Gareth Southgate will be making history tonight as England boss!



TEAM NEWS! Four changes for England, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish & Bakyo Saka all start.



Team news is in... 📝



The Czech Republic have arrived! After beating Scotland and grinding out a draw with Croatia, can they upset the odds and top Group D?



Daniel Sturridge fancies a big win for England today!

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will be out of action till the 28th of June, after coming into close contact with Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.



After coming into contact with Billy Gilmour both Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will have to isolate until June 28.



So here we go! England (minus Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount) will take on the Czech Republic. Changes are expected from the three lions, and Jack Grealish is rumoured to start! Prior to the game, the England squad have been relaxing with a bit of cricket... which is nice!





Good evening and welcome to the Live Blog for the Czech Republic vs England. Both teams may have already qualified for the round of sixteen, but still plenty of the line in Group D in terms of final positions. Join me for the build-up, team news and live commentary from the game.