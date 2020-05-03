Would It Be Better if Euro 2020 Is Allocated to Just One Country?

Aarran Summers

It was the brainchild of the former UEFA president Michel Platini, and it arrived into fruition in December 2012. When the announcement was made to hold the European Championships across multiple cities, it was not universally accepted. The reason for this unique moment was that the Championships would mark the 60th anniversary of the first tournament and the plan of holding the competition in twelve cities, in as many countries, was a chance to open new doors.

🌍 1⃣2⃣ HOST CITIES

🏆 1⃣ PRIZE

⚽️ #EURO2020 IS COMING 👊



Which nation will take their seat at Europe's throne? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OOAuulNbjX — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) April 13, 2019



Fast forward to 2020, and that decision has become a severe logistical problem. In March 2020, UEFA announced the postponement of the tournament for one year. The move was not alarming as all organisations were in the process of either postponing or abandoning their plans. However, the issue of COVID-19 looks unlikely to evaporate any time soon.



Several issues could arise next year, mainly if one host city is still under siege from the virus. Logistically, there are issues with supporters travelling across the entire landscape of Europe. This virus could not have happened at a worse time in the eyes of this competition.



It is looking extraordinarily unlikely, but if UEFA were to decide to change the format and reduce the number of cities to just one nation, like previous competitions, then there are several who could take the responsibility.



France hosted the last championships in 2016 and could be in good shape of hosting the competition once more. Fresh from hosting a successful tournament, the French are also flying on the crest of a wave following their World Cup success in 2018. Despite holding all the required infrastructure, it could be challenging to hand France the Championships, having only so recently hosted a tournament and when there are others with similar capabilities.



Germany last hosted an international competition in 2006. That was the World Cup, and they will host the 2024 European Championships as a sole nation. They are currently renovating several stadia but have the infrastructure in place to host a competition once again. If this were the case, then UEFA could perhaps move Germany to 2020 and then open the bidding once more to 2024.



If we look at the current allocation of host cities in Euro 2020, England is effectively the host nation in the latter stages. Wembley Stadium in London will host England’s group games as well as both semi-finals and the final. The country has the infrastructure in place and has not hosted a competition since 1996. The issue of hooliganism has rescinded in recent years. UEFA could hand England the sole hosting rights, but one enormous obstacle could be that of Scotland. They to have a host city and may request the idea of a co-hosting the competition.



With under a year to go, the delayed European Championship is still a pan-European competition. From a football peperspectiveGermany and Italy are looking to resume their domestic campaigns. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we are no clearer as to understanding the extent of the damage, nor the prognosis of European football during these uncertain times.



UEFA now face a race against time against this dreaded virus. No decision is likely to be made in the coming weeks or months. However, with the Olympics announcing that they cannot delay the Tokyo games anymore, serious questions will probably have to be made regarding the European Championships. UEFA and twelve host cities are praying for this nightmare to end.