Sergio Ramos Omitted from Spain Euro 2020 Squad

Spain will be without influential defender Sergio Ramos for Euro 2020

reuters

Sergio Ramos has been omitted from the Spanish squad for Euro 2020. The Real Madrid defender has been struggling with an injury to his left leg, and La Roja boss Luis Enrique has decided not to pick the talasmanic captain. 

In his absence, Enrique will be hoping highly rated Villarreal defender Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City can cover for Ramos. 
 


Spain are drawn in Group E for Euro 2020 and will take on Sweden, Slovakia and Poland. 

