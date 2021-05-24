Sergio Ramos Omitted from Spain Euro 2020 Squad

Sergio Ramos has been omitted from the Spanish squad for Euro 2020. The Real Madrid defender has been struggling with an injury to his left leg, and La Roja boss Luis Enrique has decided not to pick the talasmanic captain.



In his absence, Enrique will be hoping highly rated Villarreal defender Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City can cover for Ramos.



🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!!



🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020.



💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021



Spain are drawn in Group E for Euro 2020 and will take on Sweden, Slovakia and Poland.