Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half.

Television pictures showed Danish players in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.



UEFA has confirmed Denmark's Euro 2020 fixture against Finland will be completed on Saturday after Christian Eriksen was described as "awake" and in a "stable condition" in hospital.