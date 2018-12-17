The round of 32 in the Europa League has thrown up some interesting games. Chelsea will head to Sweden to face Malmo, Arsenal have been drawn against Belarusian side Bate Borisov. Celtic have been handed a tough draw against Valencia and Napoli will face FC Zurich of Switzerland. You can see the full draw below.
Viktoria Plzen Vs Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge Vs Salzburg
Rapid Wein Vs Inter Milan
Slavia Prague Vs KRC Genk
Krasnodar Vs Bayer Leverkusen
FC Zurich Vs Napoli
Malmo Vs Chelsea
Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic Vs Valencia
Rennes Vs Real Betis
Olympiacos Vs Dynamo Kyiv
Lazio Vs Sevilla
Fenerbache Vs Zenit
Sporting Lisbon Vs Villareal
Bate Vs Arsenal
Galatasaray Vs Benfica