The round of 32 in the Europa League has thrown up some interesting games. Chelsea will head to Sweden to face Malmo, Arsenal have been drawn against Belarusian side Bate Borisov. Celtic have been handed a tough draw against Valencia and Napoli will face FC Zurich of Switzerland. You can see the full draw below.

Viktoria Plzen Vs Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge Vs Salzburg

Rapid Wein Vs Inter Milan



Slavia Prague Vs KRC Genk

Krasnodar Vs Bayer Leverkusen

FC Zurich Vs Napoli

Malmo Vs Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Celtic Vs Valencia

Rennes Vs Real Betis

Olympiacos Vs Dynamo Kyiv

Lazio Vs Sevilla

Fenerbache Vs Zenit

Sporting Lisbon Vs Villareal

Bate Vs Arsenal

Galatasaray Vs Benfica