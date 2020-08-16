Sevilla Vs Manchester United - Live Stream

Live Video

Goal! Sevilla level the scoring on the breakaway, Suso smashes it in at the far post!

Goal! Bruno Fernandes slots home from the penalty spot in style with a trademark hop!

Peep! We are underway in Germany!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Sevilla! No changes from the side that dumped out Wolves! Ever Banega will be the man to watch for the Andalusians!

TEAM NEWS! First up for Manchester United! David de Gea starts! Otherise it's a full-strength side from United!

Juan Mata is the leading assist maker in the Europa League. Can he unlock this stubborn Sevilla backline who have yet to concede in 5 hours in the Europa League!

So here we go! We are heading to the business end of the Europa League! Sevilla have quite the record in the semi-finals!

DID YOU KNOW?



⚪️🔴 Sevilla have reached the UEL semi-finals on three previous occasions and gone on to win the tournament each time (2014, 2015, 2016)...#UEL pic.twitter.com/sKOtcvdHn6 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 16, 2020

Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for Sevilla Vs Manchester United! A place in the final is up for grabs tonight! Can Europa League specialists Sevilla dump out Manchester United? Or will the Red Devils progress to the final in Cologne. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals from the game!