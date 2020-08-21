Sevilla Vs Inter Milan - Live Stream
Match Report
Sevilla secured a sixth Europa League triumph this century as Diego Carlos proved an unlikely hero in a thrilling 3-2 win over Inter in Cologne.
Romelu Lukaku gave Inter a fifth-minute lead from the penalty spot – Diego Carlos might have been sent off for bringing him down - but Sevilla's semi-final hero Luuk de Jong overturned the deficit with a pair of fine first-half headers.
Diego Godin's 35th-minute leveller had Inter swiftly back on terms and the Serie A side appeared to be in the ascendency during a more circumspect second half, until a stunning twist in the tale.
Diego Carlos had been tormented by Lukaku for most of the game but his overhead-kick when Ever Banega's 74th-minute free-kick was partially cleared took a decisive touch off Inter's top scorer and flew into the net.
Live Video
Goal! Diego Carlos smashes an overhead kick goalwards, which is turned in by Romelu Lukaku! Oh my! Sevilla take the lead!
GOAL! ⚽ @SevillaFC_ENG 2-2 @Inter_en— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 21, 2020
Cracking header from Diego Godin and we're level again!
Live ➡️ https://t.co/EDSCZLJQ1B#beINUEL #UELFinal #SevillaInter
Goal! Seconds later Inter are level! Diego Godin makes it 2-2!
GOAL! ⚽ @SevillaFC_ENG 2-1 @Inter_en— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 21, 2020
De Jong with another header!
Live ➡️ https://t.co/EDSCZLJQ1B#beINUEL #UELFinal #SevillaInter
Goal! Luuk de Jong nods in a second header! What a turnaround from Sevilla!
Goal! We are level! Luuk de Jong finds the back of the net! What a start!
Goal! Lukaku opens the scoring from the penalty spot! A dream start for the Italians!
Live Updates
Preamble
Lukaku has been a beast this season? Can he beat the record of Ronaldo?
Lukaku could equal or better Ronaldo's @Inter_en debut season goals tally tonight!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 21, 2020
Live ➡️ https://t.co/EDSCZLJQ1B#beINUEL #UELFinal #SevillaInter
Sevilla have been RELENTLESS in the Europa League down the years? Can they do it all over again tonight?
⚪️🔴 Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 20 competitive matches...#UELfinal— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 21, 2020
We have Robbie Keane in the studio tonight! Does he think Conte has done well at Inter?
Does Robbie Keane think Antonio Conte has been a success at @Inter_en?— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 21, 2020
Live ➡️ https://t.co/EDSCZLJQ1B#beINUEL #UELFinal #SevillaInter
Time for a little weather report from Carrie Brown!
Tricky playing conditions expected in Cologne. @CarrieBrownTV has details on the weather and the pitch!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 21, 2020
Live ➡️ https://t.co/EDSCZLJQ1B#beINUEL #UELFinal #SevillaInter
No changes from Inter... A full-strength side!
📢 | TEAM NEWS— Inter (@Inter_en) August 21, 2020
Here's your Nerazzurri team for the #UELfinal! 👇#SevillaInter #UEL #FORZAINTER ⚫🔵
Time for the all-important final team news! Luuk de Jong will lead the line tonight, fresh from scoring the winner against Man United in the semi-finals! Lucas Ocampos shakes off an injury to start!
🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Semi-final super sub Luuk de Jong starts for Sevilla...#UELfinal— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 21, 2020
Inter have the most inform striking pair in Europe in Romalu Lukaku and Lauturo Martinez. Will they get amongst the goals this evening?
⚫️🔵 Lukaku & Lautaro = '𝓛𝓾-𝓛𝓪'— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 21, 2020
⚽️ The Inter duo have scored 54 goals between them this season...#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/l1owN4YUaZ
Building up nicely in Cologne! Carrie Brown has all the talking points ahead of Kick-off!
30 minutes until we are live on 📺 HD11 for @SevillaFC_ENG v @Inter_en in the UEFA Europa League Final!@CarrieBrownTV discusses the big talking points with @aarransummers ahead of kick-off!#beINUEL #UEL #SevillaInter— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 21, 2020
So who have you got as the first goalscorer tonight?
The first goalscorer in the @EuropaLeague final will be______________#beINUEL #UEL— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 20, 2020
As for Sevilla, they received applause as they left their team hotel! They absolutely love the Europa League!
▶️ It's time! ⌛️#SevillaFC are en route to Cologne to play in the #UELFinal. Come on Sevilla!!! ⚪️🔴 🎶#WeareSevilla #WeAreAllOfYou #UEL— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 21, 2020
So Inter will be in the famous black and blue tonight!
👕 | DRESS CODE— Inter (@Inter_en) August 21, 2020
Tonight, we'll be wearing our beloved ⚫️ and 🔵...#UELfinal #UEL #SevillaInter #FORZAINTER pic.twitter.com/YtLzVTD2kf
Good evening! The wait is finally over! After a lengthy and tricky season, the Europa League comes to a climax in Cologne! Serial winners Sevilla take on Inter Milan for the famous trophy. As ever, follow along for all the build-up, team news and the goals as they go in from the game!