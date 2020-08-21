Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Sevilla secured a sixth Europa League triumph this century as Diego Carlos proved an unlikely hero in a thrilling 3-2 win over Inter in Cologne.

Romelu Lukaku gave Inter a fifth-minute lead from the penalty spot – Diego Carlos might have been sent off for bringing him down - but Sevilla's semi-final hero Luuk de Jong overturned the deficit with a pair of fine first-half headers.

Diego Godin's 35th-minute leveller had Inter swiftly back on terms and the Serie A side appeared to be in the ascendency during a more circumspect second half, until a stunning twist in the tale.

Diego Carlos had been tormented by Lukaku for most of the game but his overhead-kick when Ever Banega's 74th-minute free-kick was partially cleared took a decisive touch off Inter's top scorer and flew into the net.

Live Video

Goal! Diego Carlos smashes an overhead kick goalwards, which is turned in by Romelu Lukaku! Oh my! Sevilla take the lead!

Goal! Seconds later Inter are level! Diego Godin makes it 2-2!

Goal! Luuk de Jong nods in a second header! What a turnaround from Sevilla!

Goal! We are level! Luuk de Jong finds the back of the net! What a start!

Goal! Lukaku opens the scoring from the penalty spot! A dream start for the Italians!

Live Updates

Preamble

Lukaku has been a beast this season? Can he beat the record of Ronaldo?

Sevilla have been RELENTLESS in the Europa League down the years? Can they do it all over again tonight?

⚪️🔴 Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 20 competitive matches...#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/BHa7MvDgA0 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 21, 2020

We have Robbie Keane in the studio tonight! Does he think Conte has done well at Inter?

Time for a little weather report from Carrie Brown!

No changes from Inter... A full-strength side!





Time for the all-important final team news! Luuk de Jong will lead the line tonight, fresh from scoring the winner against Man United in the semi-finals! Lucas Ocampos shakes off an injury to start!

🗒️ TEAM NEWS: Semi-final super sub Luuk de Jong starts for Sevilla...#UELfinal — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 21, 2020

Inter have the most inform striking pair in Europe in Romalu Lukaku and Lauturo Martinez. Will they get amongst the goals this evening?

⚫️🔵 Lukaku & Lautaro = '𝓛𝓾-𝓛𝓪'



⚽️ The Inter duo have scored 54 goals between them this season...#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/l1owN4YUaZ — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 21, 2020

Building up nicely in Cologne! Carrie Brown has all the talking points ahead of Kick-off!

So who have you got as the first goalscorer tonight?

As for Sevilla, they received applause as they left their team hotel! They absolutely love the Europa League!

So Inter will be in the famous black and blue tonight!

Good evening! The wait is finally over! After a lengthy and tricky season, the Europa League comes to a climax in Cologne! Serial winners Sevilla take on Inter Milan for the famous trophy. As ever, follow along for all the build-up, team news and the goals as they go in from the game!