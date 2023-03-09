Mourinho's Roma were good value for their victory against Real Sociedad with Stephan El Shaarawy sending the hosts ahead in the Italian capital from close range after a fine run and cross by Tammy Abraham.

Take Kubo struck the post at the other end as the Basques battled back in search of an equaliser.

Roma struck again towards the end as Albanian defender Marash Kumbulla powered home a header from Paulo Dybala's inswinging corner, giving them a strong advantage to take to San Sebastian.

Bundesliga surprise package Union Berlin snatched a 3-3 draw against Belgian side Royale Union SG, while Bayer Leverkusen beat Ferencvaros 2-0 at home.

In the UEFA Conference League, Michael Antonio hit two first half goals to earn West Ham a 2-0 win at EK Larnaca, while Villarreal shared a 1-1 draw with Anderlect.

Manu Trigueros put the Spanish visitors in front but Anders Dreyer levelled early in the second half.