Zenit St Petersburg bowed out 3-2 on aggregate to Real Betis after a 0-0 draw in Spain which was overshadowed by the backdrop of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

St Petersburg is expected to be stripped of hosting the Champions League final on Friday and there have been calls for UEFA to expel Russian sides from European competition.

Zenit's Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy was left on the bench after he posted on social media pleading for peace.

An injury time winner for the visitors from Dmitri Chistyakov which would have sent the tie to extra time was controversially ruled out after a VAR review.