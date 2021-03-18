Rangers had two players sent off as they were eliminated from the Europa League at the last-16 stage for the second season running with a 2-0 loss to Slavia Prague at Ibrox.

The recently crowned Scottish champions entered the second leg on home soil, where they had gone 21 games without defeat, with a slim advantage after last week's 1-1 draw in Prague.

But Peter Olayinka put Slavia ahead on aggregate with a first-half header and the Gers collapsed in the second half – substitute Kemar Roofe and defender Leon Balogun both seeing red.

Nicolae Stanciu curled in a fine free-kick following the foul which resulted in Balogun's dismissal, sealing a 3-1 aggregate victory for Slavia, who knocked out Leicester City in the last round.