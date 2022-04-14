Christopher Nkunku scored both goals as RB Leipzig beat Atalanta 2-0 in Italy on Thursday to qualify for the Europa League semi-finals, winning their last-eight tie 3-1 on aggregate.

The German side had come from behind to draw 1-1 at home in the first leg last week and they went in front in the 18th minute in Bergamo as Konrad Laimer cut the ball back from the right for Nkunku to score.

Atalanta wanted a penalty early in the second half when a Ruslan Malinovskyi free-kick appeared to strike an arm in the wall inside the area.

However, Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz upheld his decision not to award a spot-kick after coming across to review the images on the pitchside monitor.

An Atalanta equaliser would have forced extra time but Leipzig wrapped up the victory with three minutes left as Nkunku converted a penalty he himself had won.

That goal was the 30th of the season in all competitions for Nkunku, who made his full international debut for France last month.

Leipzig, who reached the Champions League semi-finals two years ago, advance to a last-four tie against either Braga or Rangers.

These sides meet in Glasgow later on Thursday with Braga leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Barcelona hosted Eintracht Frankfurt and Lyon faced West Ham United with both ties poised at 1-1 following the first legs.