Nicolas Pepe was on the scoresheet as Arsenal won 3-0 at Molde to secure their place in the Europa League knockouts.

The winger was chastised for being sent off for a headbutt on Ezgjan Alioski during the 0-0 Premier League draw with Leeds United last Sunday.

Pepe was handed a chance for redemption by boss Mikel Arteta and duly responded with an impressive performance capped by a fine goal that broke the deadlock at Aker Stadion.

Reiss Nelson doubled the Gunners' lead and Folarin Balogun scored his first goal for the club as they made it four wins from four in Group B, of which they are almost certain to finish top.

Pepe was arguably Arsenal's brightest player in the first half as he attempted three shots and completed 100 per cent of his passes from the right wing.

Nelson had the Gunners' best opening but his low effort from Alexandre Lacazette's set-up was well saved by Andreas Linde with his foot.

The clearest chance of the half fell to Sheriff Sinyan, who slid in to meet Eirik Hestad's low cross with the goal at his mercy but somehow turned the ball back across the line and off goalkeeper Alex Runarsson.

Pepe rattled the crossbar with a spectacular strike just after the restart, but he had more luck with his next effort, placing a shot high past Linde from inside the box after pulling down Nelson's cross.

Eddie Nketiah had a tap-in disallowed for offside, but it was 2-0 before the hour mark, Nelson side-footing home from six yards after a low cross from Joe Willock.

Arteta took the chance to give game time to Emile Smith Rowe and Balogun off the bench, and the latter got his first senior goal with his second touch, turning well before firing through a disappointing attempted save.