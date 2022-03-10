Leicester left it late to secure the advantage over Ligue 1 side Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
The hosts emphatically took the lead thanks to good work from Harvey Barnes who picked out Marc Albrighton who smashed home the opener. Leicester confirmed the win in the 94th minute of the contest when Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench to score with a clinical finish.
Leicester City 2 Rennes 0 - Highlights
