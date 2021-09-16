Victor Osimhen completed a late double to bring Napoli from behind and salvage a 2-2 draw against Leicester City, who finished the game with 10 men.

Napoli were behind after just nine minutes thanks to Ayoze Perez's first goal in 15 games in the Europa League Group C opener at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes set up the opener and looked to have wrapped the three points up for Leicester in the 64th minute, but Osimhen got them back in the game with a beautiful lob over Kasper Schmeichel.

Osimhen then headed home a dramatic equaliser in the 87th minute to maintain Napoli's unbeaten start to the season, with Wilfred Ndidi shown a second yellow card in stoppage time to compound a disappointing end to the game for Leicester.

UEFA Europa League results



Group A

Rangers (SCO) 0 Lyon (FRA) 2 (Ekambi 23, Slimani 55)

Brondby (DEN) 0 Sparta Prague (CZE) 0



Group B

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 2 (Goetze 32, Gakpo 54) Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 (Januzaj 34, Isak 39)

Monaco (FRA) 1 (Diatta 66) Sturm Graz (AUT) 0



Group C

Leicester (ENG) 2 (Perez 9, Barnes 64) Napoli (ITA) 2 (Osimhen 69, 87)



Group D

Olympiakos (GRE) 2 (El-Arabi 52, Reabciuk 87) Royal Antwerp (BEL) 1 (Samatta 75)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 1 (Lammers 41) Fenerbahce (TUR) 1 (Ozil 10)



Group E

Galatasaray (TUR) 1 (Strakosha 67-og) Lazio (ITA) 0

Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) 1 (Anjorin 89) Marseille (FRA) 1 (Under 59-pen)



Group F

Midtjylland (DEN) 1 (Isaksen 3) Ludogorets (BUL) 1 (Despodov 32)

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 2 (Rodic 75, Katai 85-pen) Braga (POR) 1 (Galeno 76)



Group G

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 2 (Palacios 37, Wirtz 69) Ferencvaros (HUN) 1 (Mmaee 8)

Real Betis (ESP) 4 (Miranda 32, Juanmi 35, 53 Borja Iglesias 51) Celtic (SCO) 3 (Ajeti 15, Juranovic 27-pen, Ralston 87)



Group H

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0 West Ham (ENG) 2 (Antonio 22, Rice 50)

Rapid Vienna (AUT) 0 Genk (BEL) 1 (Onuachu 90+2)



Played Wednesday

Group C

Spartak Moscow (RUS) 0 Legia Warsaw (POL) 1 (Kastrati 90+1)



