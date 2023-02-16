Lazio 1 CFR Cluj 0 - Highlights February 16, 2023 23:31 2:40 min Ciro Immobile scored the only goal of the game as the ten men of Lazio edged out Cluj in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs Highlights CFR Cluj UEFA Europa Conference League Lazio -Latest Videos 2:40 min Lazio 1 CFR Cluj 0 - Highlights 4:27 min Sakkari beats Garcia in three sets 2:46 min Juventus 1 Nantes 1 - Highlights 6:03 min Bayer Leverkusen 2 Monaco 3 - Highlights 5:46 min Jessica Pegula bests Haddad Maia in Doha 3:53 min RB Salzburg 1 Roma 0 - Highlights 4:39 min Braga 0 Fiorentina 4 - Highlights 3:06 min Ajax 0 Union Berlin 0 - Highlights 1:53 min Barcelona 2 Manchester United 2 - Highlights 5:50 min Kudermetova into the semi-finals of the Qatar Open