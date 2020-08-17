Live Updates

Preamble

Could Conte be on his way out of Inter? Carrie Brown has more!

A look into the Shakhtar dressing room! Not long till kick-off!

Inter Milan have arrived!

🔵⚫️ Inter arrive for their first European semi-final since 2010...



Will they get past Shakhtar? 🤔#UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 17, 2020

Now for Shaktar! Taison will be the man to watch! No fewer than six Brazilians are in the side tonight!

TEAM NEWS! Inter Milan! Romelu Lukau leads the line with Lautauro Martinez! Eriksen has to settle for a place on the bench!

We are underway on HD11! Team news should be in soon!

Shakhtar have arrived!

👌 Stage for the big game. Dusseldorf Arena in anticipation of the @EuropaLeague semifinal 🔥



🔜 #InterShakhtar #UEL pic.twitter.com/gFmvYdwh3b — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) August 17, 2020

What about Inter Milan? In Rolmelu Lukaku they have one of the finest strikers in Europe! Can he scale the heights of the original Ronaldo?

So here we go! Time for our second Europa League semi-final! Can Shakhtar and their band of Brazilians make it all the way to the final?

Alan Patrick has 3 goals and 1 assist in 5 UEL games this season... 👏#UEL pic.twitter.com/PvcjuhS6Fs — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 17, 2020

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream of Inter Milan Vs Shakhtar Donetsk! Who will be joining Sevilla in the final on Friday evening? Inter Milan are desperate to end their season with silverware, whilst Shakhtar has quietly impressed in their run to the final four! Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!