Inter Milan Vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Live Stream
Live Updates
Preamble
Could Conte be on his way out of Inter? Carrie Brown has more!
Conte out, Allegri in! @CarrieBrownTV reports on @Inter_en's potential coach swap this summer.#beINUEL #UEL #InterShakhtar pic.twitter.com/4eSFxTQNfg— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 17, 2020
A look into the Shakhtar dressing room! Not long till kick-off!
👀 Let’s take a look at the backstage of the @EuropaLeague semifinal!— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) August 17, 2020
Our dressing room. #InterShakhtar #UEL pic.twitter.com/jYKX4vGhcp
Inter Milan have arrived!
🔵⚫️ Inter arrive for their first European semi-final since 2010...— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 17, 2020
Will they get past Shakhtar? 🤔#UEL
Now for Shaktar! Taison will be the man to watch! No fewer than six Brazilians are in the side tonight!
⚒ OUR TEAM FOR THE EUROPA LEAGUE SEMIFINAL 🔥 GO, SHAKHTAR! ⚒— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) August 17, 2020
💻 Follow the #InterShakhtar match online: https://t.co/la3WsbwHn8. #UEL @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/fLfx3sZ70k
TEAM NEWS! Inter Milan! Romelu Lukau leads the line with Lautauro Martinez! Eriksen has to settle for a place on the bench!
📢 | TEAM NEWS— Inter (@Inter_en) August 17, 2020
The team Antonio Conte is sending out for #InterShakhtar 👇#UEL #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/WoII284TsL
We are underway on HD11! Team news should be in soon!
Who will face @SevillaFC_ENG in the UEFA Europa League final? @Inter_en face @FCShakhtar_eng on 📺 HD11!@aarransummers is joined by Didier Domi & Robbie Keane.#beINUEL #UEL #InterShakhtar pic.twitter.com/WEqZlYSIhN— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 17, 2020
Shakhtar have arrived!
👌 Stage for the big game. Dusseldorf Arena in anticipation of the @EuropaLeague semifinal 🔥— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) August 17, 2020
🔜 #InterShakhtar #UEL pic.twitter.com/gFmvYdwh3b
What about Inter Milan? In Rolmelu Lukaku they have one of the finest strikers in Europe! Can he scale the heights of the original Ronaldo?
3⃣4⃣ ⚽ Ronaldo 1997/98— Inter (@Inter_en) August 17, 2020
3⃣1⃣ ⚽ Lukaku 2019/20
A target to beat for @RomeluLukaku9? 👀⚫🔵#InterShakhtar #UEL #FORZAINTER pic.twitter.com/MUnbFdCtBW
So here we go! Time for our second Europa League semi-final! Can Shakhtar and their band of Brazilians make it all the way to the final?
Alan Patrick has 3 goals and 1 assist in 5 UEL games this season... 👏#UEL pic.twitter.com/PvcjuhS6Fs— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 17, 2020
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream of Inter Milan Vs Shakhtar Donetsk! Who will be joining Sevilla in the final on Friday evening? Inter Milan are desperate to end their season with silverware, whilst Shakhtar has quietly impressed in their run to the final four! Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!