Romelu Lukaku and Nicolo Barella were on target as Inter saw off Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Inter led 2-0 inside 21 minutes at Merkur Spielarena in Dusseldorf – Barella opening the scoring before Lukaku squeezed in a record-setting goal.

Leverkusen star Kai Havertz pulled one back three minutes later, with VAR then denying Lukaku – the first player to score in nine successive UEFA Cup or Europa League games – the chance to double his tally from the spot, a fate he would suffer again in second-half stoppage time.

Alexis Sanchez went close to marking his first appearance since signing permanently for Inter with a goal midway through the first half, but the Nerazzurri's blistering start ultimately proved enough to book their semi-final place.

In a frantic opening, it was Inter who went ahead after 15 minutes – Barella sending a brilliant outside-of-the-boot finish into the bottom-left corner.

Barella latched onto a rebound from a blocked Lukaku shot for Inter's opener, but the former Manchester United striker had his goal six minutes later when he held off Edmond Tapsoba and turned in a low finish.

Lukaku squandered a golden chance to extend Inter's lead moments later, and he was swiftly made to pay as Havertz drilled in from close range.

Momentum appeared to have swung back in Inter's favour within two minutes – Daley Sinkgraven adjudged to have handled in the area – but referee Carlos del Cerro Grande changed his decision after consulting VAR.

Roberto Gagliardini might have restored Inter's two-goal cushion following the restart, had Lukaku not got in the way of his effort.

Lukas Hradecky made fine saves to deny Sanchez – who played on through an apparent hamstring injury suffered late on – and Victor Moses as Inter pressed for a third, though it looked as if they would have the final say when Christian Eriksen was awarded a penalty.

However, VAR worked against Inter for a second time, the referee overturning his initial decision due to an accidental handball from Barella but, fortunately for Inter, they were not made to rue the call.