Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa scored as Juventus saw off 10-man Freiburg to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, winning 2-0 in Germany to claim a 3-0 aggregate triumph.

Having established a slender lead in the Turin first leg, Juventus saw a Vlahovic effort disallowed for offside in Thursday's rematch before Manuel Gulde was dismissed for blocking a shot with an outstretched arm.

Vlahovic stepped up to convert the subsequent 45th-minute penalty and ease any Juventus nerves, before Chiesa came off the bench to add gloss to the scoreline late on.

Juventus were ultimately comfortable as they booked a place in Friday's last-eight draw, keeping hopes alive of European silverware – and qualification for next season's Champions League.

Freiburg penned back Juventus early on as they looked to level the tie, with Matthias Ginter forcing Wojciech Szczesny into a flying save with a downward header 22 minutes in.

The visitors thought they had the lead five minutes later as Vlahovic volleyed in after Gleison Bremer's header rattled the crossbar, but the Serbian's celebrations were cut short when a VAR review ruled him offside.

Juventus had better fortune with another VAR review as half-time approached. Federico Gatti's goal-bound shot struck the arm of Gulde as he attempted to block, earning the defender a second yellow card and allowing Vlahovic to score from the spot.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Freiburg continued to press after half-time, Michael Gregoritsch firing a free-kick wide before Szczesny turned Lucas Holer's volley away.

Chiesa saw a stoppage-time effort tipped onto the crossbar by Mark Flekken as Freiburg tired, and the substitute had his goal less than a minute later as he drilled a low effort in off the left post.