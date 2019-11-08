Europa League win a 'template' for Man United - Solskjaer November 8, 2019 10:58 0:51 min Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to see Manchester United repeat their Europa League performance more often in the league. Interviews Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester united -Latest Videos 1:32 min GAME RECAP: Heat 124, Suns 108 1:30 min GAME RECAP: Spurs 121, Thunder 112 0:30 min Villarreal exec wants Atletico game in Miami 0:51 min Europa League win a 'template' for Man United 1:00 min 5 Things -Man City and Liverpool battle at the top 0:42 min Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Dortmund – Preview 0:59 min Lewandowski loves scoring against Dortmund 2:13 min Celtics extend winning streak 3:27 min Report: Man United 3-0 Partizan 2:48 min Report: Rangers 2-0 Porto