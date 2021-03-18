Tottenham were dumped out of the Europa League as Mislav Orsic's stunning hat-trick sealed a remarkable 3-0 win for Dinamo Zagreb to heap pressure on Jose Mourinho.

Spurs held a 2-0 aggregate advantage ahead of the second leg in Croatia thanks to Harry Kane's brace last week, but they suffered a spectacular collapse against a side whose coach, Zoran Mamic, resigned on Monday after he was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for fraud.

Orsic's first came shortly after the hour mark courtesy of a fine strike from outside the penalty area and the Croatia international forced extra time with a cool finish in the 82nd minute.

His best was yet to come, though, the striker scoring a glorious solo goal after 106 minutes to seal Dinamo's progression to the quarter-finals and leave Mourinho with some tough questions to answer.