Braga secure narrow first leg victory over Rangers April 7, 2022 23:30 2:06 min Abel Ruiz scored the only goal of the game as Braga take a slender lead to Scotland. Sporting Braga UEFA Europa League Rangers -Latest Videos 2:39 min Highlights: Leicester 0-0 PSV 2:06 min Highlights: Braga 1-0 Rangers 3:30 min Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Lyon 3:47 min Highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona 5:54 min Highlights: Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Prague 5:22 min Highlights: RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta 3:52 min Highlights: Villarreal 1-0 Bayern Munich 5:12 min Highlights: Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid 5:16 min Benfica 1 Liverpool 3 - Highlights 3:24 min Manchester City 1 Atletico Madrid 0 - Highlights