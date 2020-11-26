Jamie Vardy scored a last-gasp goal amid a dramatic finale as Leicester City clinched their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League in an enthralling 3-3 draw at Braga.

With AEK Athens losing to Zorya Luhansk in Group G's other game on Thursday, the Foxes needed a point to book their place in the last 16, and thought they had it when Luke Thomas scored his first senior goal in the 78th minute to make it 2-2.

Yet Braga, who led at half-time thanks to goals from Al Musrati and Paulinho either side of Harvey Barnes' equaliser, seemed to have snatched the win when substitute Fransergio slotted in on the counter.

It was not to be, with Leicester's talisman Vardy on hand to tuck home Marc Albrighton's cross in the final minute of stoppage time and claim a precious, progression-sealing draw.