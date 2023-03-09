Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon could not be divided in an entertaining 2-2 draw in their Europa League last 16 first leg clash in Lisbon on Thursday.

Hidemasa Morita's own goal sent the Premier League leaders back to London with honours even, after Goncalo Inacio and Paulinho's goals helped Sporting recover from William Saliba's opener.

Elsewhere Jose Mourinho's Roma earned a comfortable 2-0 win at home against Real Sociedad to put one foot into the quarter-finals.

Mikel Arteta handed Reiss Nelson a start on the left of the attack after his showstopping strike salvaged Arsenal a dramatic comeback victory over Bournemouth last weekend to keep them top of the Premier League.

The Arsenal coach also gave Polish defender Jakub Kiwior his debut after his January arrival from Spezia.

It was his centre-back partner William Saliba who headed home from Fabio Vieira's corner to put Arsenal ahead after 22 minutes at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.

Former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates was booked during an argument in the aftermath of the goal, meaning he is suspended for the second leg next week.

Sporting equalised shortly after in near identical fashion, with Inacio heading home Marcus Edwards' corner.

Former Tottenham midfielder Edwards then forced a fine save from Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, as the hosts stepped up a gear.

Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan did well to deny Gabriel Martinelli early in the second half, and his team capitalised to take the lead.

Edwards' clever reverse pass split open Arsenal's defence and after Pedro Goncalves' shot was deflected, Paulinho reacted quickest to finish.

Martinelli nearly equalised with a brilliant run from halfway but, after rounding Adan, was foiled by a last-gasp Jeremiah St. Juste slide tackle.

Arsenal were level just after the hour mark, though, when Granit Xhaka tried to find Martinelli but Morita deflected the ball into his own net to leave the game on a knife-edge in the second leg.