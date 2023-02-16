Ajax and Union Berlin have it all to play for in the second leg of their Europa League playoff contest following a 0-0 draw on Thursday. In a tight and tetchy contest in Amsterdam, Union midfielder Morten Thorsby thought he had broken the deadlock in the second half however, VAR intervened to chalk off the goal.
Ajax 0 Union Berlin 0 - Highlights
