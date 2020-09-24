Willem II 0-4 Rangers: Gerrard's men run riot in Europa League qualifying

Steven Gerrard's Rangers thrashed Eredivisie side Willem II 4-0 to set up a Europa League qualifying play-off with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

James Tavernier's 50th goal for the club got Rangers up and running early on and the visitors hardly looked back at Koning Willem II Stadion on Thursday.

Tavernier's landmark strike came from the spot, with the defender lifting a fine finish into the net in the 22nd minute.

Ryan Kent won the penalty and the Leeds United-linked winger doubled Rangers' tally three minutes later when he capitalised on Robbin Ruiter's error from Alfredo Morelos' shot.

Kent's brilliant performance continued when his corner teed up Filip Helander to head in a third early in the second half, with Connor Goldson getting in on the act when he turned home Tavernier's cross.

Rangers' reward for their emphatic victory is a home tie against Galatasaray on October 1, with the winner securing their spot in the group stages.