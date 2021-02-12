Spurs have Europa League tie switched to Budapest

Budapest will host the first leg of the Europea League last-32 tie between Wolfsberger AC and Tottenham, UEFA announced on Friday.

Spurs were due to travel to Austria for the game on February 18, but restrictions concerning arrivals from overseas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced a change of location.

Instead, the Puskas Arena is to stage the fixture, though both the date and kick-off - 18:55 local time (17:55 GMT) - are to remain as scheduled.

"UEFA would like to thank Wolfsberger and Tottenham for their close cooperation and support in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question," the governing body said in a statement.

The switch is the latest involving a Premier League club due to protocols put in place by European countries to do with COVID-19 and concerns over mutations of the virus spreading.

Arsenal are to play both legs of their Europa League clash against Benfica at neutral venues. After taking on their Portuguese opponents in Rome on February 18, the Gunners will not host the return as UEFA has confirmed that match is to be held in Greece.

In the same competition, Manchester United will head to Turin next week to open their tie with Real Sociedad.

Spurs will play at the Puskas Arena two days after Liverpool are there to take on RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. Manchester City will also be making a trip to the Hungarian capital on February 24, as they face Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of the knockout stage.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are booked for Bucharest for the first leg against LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid on February 23.