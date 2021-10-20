Spartak Moscow 3-4 Leicester City: Deadly Daka hits four as Foxes win classic

Leicester City came back from two goals down to beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in Russia, with Patson Daka incredibly scoring all four goals in a Europa League classic.

The hosts took the lead through Alexander Sobolev's deflected opener, with Jordan Larsson finishing calmly in the 44th minute to double their advantage.

Daka scored his first almost immediately after, however, and then grabbed a second just after the break before tucking home the crucial third goal in the 54th minute to complete a nine-minute treble.

The Zambian striker was not done there, however, lashing in his fourth with 12 minutes of normal time remaining - a necessary goal for the Foxes as Sobolev set up a nervy finish with an 86th-minute strike.