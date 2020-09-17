Lincoln Red Imps 0-5 Rangers: Gerrard's men ease through in Gibraltar

Rangers successfully negotiated a potential banana skin as they won 5-0 at Lincoln Red Imps to reach the third round of Europa League qualifying.

Gibraltar's Lincoln famously defeated Celtic in 2016, but their Old Firm rivals easily came through unscathed on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard's men were comfortable from the moment they took the lead through James Tavernier in the 21st minute, with Connor Goldson adding a second before half-time.

Substitutes Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe got in on the act after the restart, the former scoring twice as Rangers advanced, setting up a tie with Willem II.

Pressure quickly built on the Red Imps goal and Kyle Goldwin was required to bravely block to divert Kemar Roofe's close-range finish wide.

The goalkeeper had no answer to Tavernier's opener, however, as the Rangers captain fired a 20-yard free-kick into the top-right corner after Ianis Hagi was fouled.

And the hosts paid the price again in first-half stoppage time as Hagi was brought down once more, allowing Borna Barisic to loft in a set-piece for the unmarked Goldson to head past Goldwin.

Goldwin expertly denied Greg Stewart with a strong right hand following the restart, and Rangers were given a brief scare as George Edmundson ducked under a free-kick and Allan McGregor had to block from Roy Chipolina.

But yet another Rangers set play prompted the third goal as Stewart headed across goal for Morelos to touch in.

Defoe turned on the edge of the area and saw his low shot deflected beyond Goldwin, who was grateful to see a foul flagged against the former England striker as he quickly netted again.

Rangers would not be denied their fifth as Defoe sent Morelos clear to dink over the helpless goalkeeper and wrap up victory.