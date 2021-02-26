Dier rejects Mourinho claim Spurs defender was low on confidence

Tottenham defender Eric Dier has disagreed with Jose Mourinho's claim that he was suffering a crisis of confidence.

Mourinho mentioned Dier as one of his players that feels "more than anyone else, these little moments of confidence, of crisis".

The Portuguese coach made the comments after Spurs' 2-0 win over West Brom earlier this month, a match that Dier sat out as an unused substitute.

The England international has returned to the starting line-up in four of Spurs' five games since and Dier rejects the suggestion his confidence was low.

"Confidence-wise, I don't feel like I've been in a bad place all season," Dier said.

"I've gone through periods where I've had low confidence in the past so I know what it feels like and I haven't felt that this season.

"The most important thing is the reality and people's perception versus reality can be different sometimes.

"We've gone through a difficult moment but it's important to keep things in context.

"I feel like I've been happy with my level for the majority of the season.

"There's been a dip in it, which correlates with the dip with the team in general and our performances in general.

"I don't think my confidence has ever been in a negative place where it's been in previous times."

The 27-year-old admits the North Londoners' form has been below-par, with Spurs slipping to five losses in their past six league games.

That slump has resulted in Mourinho's team falling to ninth in the Premier League table, but Dier insists it is not for the want of trying.

"I'm a big boy, this is a ruthless profession and I focus on trying to do the best that I can every time I get an opportunity," he added.

"I always try to be the best version of myself, every day in training I try to improve constantly.

"I know I can have good games and bad games but I'm always relaxed because I know that I give everything I do have.

"Everything on the outside doesn't affect me so much because I'm confident in myself and I'm confident that I always try to give the best of myself.

"Sometimes it goes well, sometimes it goes badly but my effort never changes."