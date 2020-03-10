Coronavirus: LASK v Man Utd expected to be played behind closed doors

The first leg of Manchester United's Europa League tie against LASK is expected to be played behind closed doors after the Austrian government announced measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, minister of social affairs, health care and consumer protection Rudolf Anschober and interior minister Karl Nehammer addressed reporters on Tuesday.

They confirmed all outdoor events with over 500 participants are banned until early April, with the same measures taken for any indoor events with over 100 set to be present.

United are away to LASK in the last 16 on Thursday, with the second leg to be played at Old Trafford the following week.

"Following a statement from Austrian Chancellor Kurz, Health Minister Anschober & Interior Minister Nehammer, we ask your patience at this time and more information will be available soon," LASK said in a statement on Twitter.

"Health Minister Anschober says that football matches will still go ahead meaning that no Europa League or Bundesliga games will be cancelled but may be played behind closed doors. More information as the situation develops."

Bundesliga chairman Christian Ebenbauer said the government ruling was still being digested and a decision to play a game behind closed doors would be only be taken after they have "exhausted all possibilities".