Celtic 1 Red Bull Salzburg 2: Scottish champions through despite defeat

Celtic were able to breathe a sigh of relief as they advanced from Group B in the Europa League despite losing to Red Bull Salzburg.

Celtic needed a huge slice of good fortune to reach the Europa League knockout rounds after slipping to a 2-1 home loss to Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday.

Rosenborg's late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig cost the Bundesliga side second spot and instead gave the Scottish champions a reprieve as they advance behind Group B winners Salzburg.

All hope appeared lost for Celtic, who were outplayed for large stretches, after Munas Dabbur and Fredrik Gulbrandsen struck twice in 10 second-half minutes.

But the home fans were in boisterous sprits in the closing moments as news filtered through of the result in Germany and they had additional reason to cheer when Olivier Ntcham reduced the deficit in stoppage time.

