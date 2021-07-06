UEFA Euro 2020

Italy vs Spain - Live Stream



Gianfranco Zola is expecting a reaction from Ciro Immoble tonight!



Ciro Immobile has been criticised for feigning injury against Belgium in the quarter-finals.



Gianfranco Zola thinks Immobile should have been given a yellow card & expects a big reaction from the striker!#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ITAESP



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/yMcHTcgaaI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 6, 2021



Peter Schmeichel likes the look of Unai Simon!



Two young keepers on show tonight! @Pschmeichel1 has been very impressed by the composure shown by Spain keeper Unai Simon. #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ITAESP



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/yM37OheSGH — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 6, 2021



We have caught up with Matt Critchely who has the latest from Wembley!



We've caught up with @MattCritchley1 ahead of Italy vs Spain!



Will tonight be a night of redemption for Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli? #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ITAESP



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/zAeFysq5wl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 6, 2021



So who are you backing to win tonight?



Euro 2020 semi-final time! 😍



Who do you think will be reaching the final? #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #ITAESP



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) July 6, 2021



Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Italy vs Spain. We have a blockbuster semi-final in prospect at Wembley in a match between two sides who have played each other in the last four European championships. Join me for the build-up, team news and live commentary from the game.