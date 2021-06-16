Turkey vs Wales - Live Stream



Match Report

Wales are on the brink of the Euro 2020 knockout stages after Gareth Bale set up two goals, either side of a dismal penalty miss, to help Robert Page's team to a 2-0 win over Turkey.

Bale, who provided a sublime assist for Aaron Ramsey to break the deadlock after 42 minutes in Baku, sliced way over from 12 yards with just over an hour played, wasting the chance to put Wales clear.

Yet the Euro 2016 semi-finalists overcame the setback, holding their nerve in defence before Bale atoned with another fantastic assist, this time for Connor Roberts to score with the last kick of the game.

Live Updates

We are live on beIN SPORTS MAX 3! Turkey need something from this tonight, and Paul Robinson is expecting a big reaction!

Plenty of people backed Turkey as dark horses before the start of the tournament.



Paul Robinson is expecting a reaction from the Turks after that 3-0 defeat to Italy. #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 #TURWAL



Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/hjseyjxkPl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 16, 2021



The team news is in for Turkey! Two changes from the side that lost to Italy. Ayham and Under come into the team.





This is great to see! Fans back in Wales are very excited for the game, we are set to go in Baku in just under a hour!





The Welsh team news is in! No changes to the side that drew with Switzerland last time out!





Turkey have arrived! They will need a reaction after that 3-0 defeat to Italy in the opener!



I seriously cannot get enough of this Wales away shirt!





Wales have arrived!





Cool as you like from Çağlar Söyüncü!



After a composed performance against Switzerland, Wales will fancy themselves to trouble Turkey! They'll certainly be looking the part with this rather fetching away kit!



Good afternoon! Ready for Turkey vs Wales? The Turks will be looking for a result after a heavy defeat to Turkey and will be willed on by a partisan crowd in Baku. As for Wales, they will be looking to build on an encouraging 1-1 draw with Switzerland. Plenty on the line in this game! Join me for the build-up, team news and video from the contest!