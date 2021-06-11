Watch all the action from Euro 2020 with beIN SPORTS.
Mitch Freeley
Live Blog
Not long to go now!
Alessandro Nesta & Francesco Totti kick-start Euro 2020!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 11, 2021
Not long till we are underway in Rome! 😍#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/uviSXwLduU
It's safe to say the excitement levels are rising!
So here we are! After a one year wait, Euro 2020 is go! We are LIVE on beIN SPORTS MAX 3. #beINEURO2020 #EURO2020— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 11, 2021
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/PBkFtH1UrU
Turkey have arrived!
Turkey have arrived! 🇹🇷💪#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 11, 2021
Watch Now - https://t.co/RRmQgctETJ pic.twitter.com/eqHlMT2TL5
No surprises who Andrea Pirlo will be cheering on tonight!
FORZA AZZURRI!! L’Italia è con voi 💪🇮🇹 Buona fortuna 🍀#euro2020 @Vivo_Azzurro @EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ukVOd1Mqve— Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) June 11, 2021
So how will Italy get on? Roberto Mancini has masterminded a long undefeated streak!
Italy is on the longest unbeaten run in Europe with 23 matches under Roberto Mancini.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 10, 2021
Arsene Wenger is interested to see how the Azzurri get on at Euro 2020.
Full Interview - https://t.co/b2Rp1HkRbr#beINEURO2020 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Yt8qIeFk8B
Scenes from Rome ahead of kick-off!
Excitement levels 💯👏— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 11, 2021
Not long till Turkey vs Italy at the Stadio Olimpico! Bring it on! #beINEURO2020 #EUROS2020 pic.twitter.com/JMM9Hrv2b0
Good evening! Time for Euro 2020! Join me for all the build-up and action ahead of the opening game at the Stadio Olimpico!