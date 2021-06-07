Follow all the action from Euro 2020 with beIN SPORTS.



We are counting down to the 2020 UEFA European Championships on beIN SPORTS. Aarran Summers previews each group and the players to watch ahead of the opening game on Friday 11th June.

Belgium

Arsene Wenger recently revealed to beIN SPORTS that this tournament was the last chance for Belgium's golden generation. Vincent Kompany retired after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the duo of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are now entering the latter stages of their respective careers.



Roberto Martinez's side performed brilliantly in qualifying, finishing with a 100% record, scoring 40 goals and conceding just three. All the focus will be on Belgium's key man Kevin de Bruyne, while Romelu Lukaku is playing in his prime. Eden Hazard arrives not at 100% but will be dangerous.









Denmark

Denmark's finest moment at the European Championships was 29 years ago, and nine competitions later, they arrive in decent form. What a difference a year makes. Denmark was on an impressive run of 34 games without tasting defeat. Age Hareide would be the man to lead the Danes into Euro 2020; however, with the competition's postponement and his contract expiring, Kasper Hujlmand would take over.



On the pitch, Peter Schmeichel played his part in the victorious 1992 triumph, and now his son Kasper will provide a steady pair of hands. Much will depend on the drive of Christian Eriksen, who recently won the Serie A title with Inter Milan.

Russia

Three years ago, Russia provided a superb World Cup and outstanding performance to reach the quarterfinals. Much has changed from that team in 2018, but Artem Dzyuba remains the prolific player, with Denis Cheryshev providing the supporter's act. Russia finished second to Belgium in their qualifying group. Despite two heavy defeats to the Belgians, Russia were unbeaten against the others and conceded only one goal at Hampden Park in Scotland. As one of the host nations, Russia could be dangerous.





Finland

What a summer for Finland, who arrive as one of the debutants, finishing second to Italy in qualifying and overcoming Euro 2004 winners Greece, and Bosnia-Herzegovinia, to make their first international competition. Finland will rely heavily on Norwich City's Teemu Puuki, who scored 26 goals in the English Championship this season. Robin Lord of Minnesota United is the main man in providing chances for Finland.



Star Man - Kevin de Bruyne

Arguably one of the best midfielders in world footballer today, Kevin de Bruyne has developed into a world-class player. Despite his facial injury in the UEFA Champions League Final in May, Belgium will be firm favourites to win the competition with the presence of their talented superstar.



Player To Watch - Artem Dzyuba

A talented forward, Artem Dzyuba is a dangerous threat for Russia. Physically strong and powerful, Dyzuba had a brilliant season for Zenit, where he scored 20 goals in 27 league games, plus five goals in nine UEFA Europa League matches. St Petersburg will also host two of three of Russia's games.



Group Fixtures

Denmark v Finland (Copenhagen) – 12th June

Belgium v Russia (St Petersburg) – 12th June

Finland v Russia (St Petersburg) – 16th June

Denmark v Belgium (Copenhagen) – 17th June

Russia v Denmark (Copenhagen) – 21st June

Finland v Belgium (St Petersburg) – 21st June