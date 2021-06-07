Follow all the action from Euro 2020 with beIN SPORTS.



We are counting down to the 2020 UEFA European Championships on beIN SPORTS. Aarran Summers previews each group and the players to watch ahead of the opening game on Friday 11th June.

Italy

Italy is currently on the longest unbeaten run in Europe with 23 matches. Defensively solid, experienced campaigners - Christian Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Lorenzo Insigne will look to complete a fine season at Napoli by playing his part in the trio up front. Roberto Mancini has his side playing with authority, personality and are high in confidence.







Turkey

Turkey's qualifying campaign was impressive. Senol Gunes's side took four points off world champions France and recorded a victory over the Netherlands. Turkey have built a formidable defensive partnership of Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu and Merit Demiral. However, it is their main man, Burak Yilmaz, who had an inspired season with Ligue 1 champions, Lille. The veteran 35-year-old will be crucial to Tukey's chances in this summer's European Championships.



Switzerland

Switzerland arrives at the European Championships after key battles with Denmark and the Republic of Ireland in qualifying. Vladimir Petkovic's side finished surprised semi-finalists in the UEFA Nations League but found themselves in a complex group. Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri and the captain Granit Xhaka of Arsenal will provide the challenge for the Swiss, while all eyes will be on Haris Seferovic who scored 22 goals in 31 league appearances for Benfica this season.





Wales

Wales were the headline act at the 2016 European Championships, where they reached the semi-finals in France. Five years on, Wales head into this edition as underdogs to progress from the group stage. Rob Page will lead the Welsh into the Euros with Ryan Giggs suspended by the Welsh Football Association pending a court case. Gareth Bale remains the main man and obvious star attraction, with Aaron Ramsey crucial to their starting eleven. Manchester United's Daniel James is also coming of age while the pressure will be on young Liverpool defender Neco Williams at the back.



Star Man - Lorenzo Insigne

A star shone at Napoli in the form of Lorenzo Insigne this season. The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 35 league games this season and will be dangerous in Group A.



Player To Watch - Burak Yilmaz

A seasoned veteran who finished second to Kylian Mbappe in the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts, Yilmaz scored 16 goals, averaging a goal every 128 minutes.



Group A Fixtures



Italy v Turkey (Rome) – 11th June

Wales v Switzerland (Baku) – 12th June

Turkey v Wales (Baku) – 16th June

Italy v Switzerland (Rome) – 16th June

Italy v Wales (Rome) – 20th June

Turkey v Switzerland (Baku) – 20th June



Follow all the action from Euro 2020 with beIN SPORTS.