Arsene Wenger believes that Robert Lewandowski could power Poland to a respectable finish at Euro 2020. The French boss was full of praise for the Bayern striker who broke the Bundesliga goalscoring record with 41 goals this season.



"One of the teams who could raise above is Poland, because they have an exceptional player. They have a FIFA Player of the Year, the best player in the world. So we can never say."



Wenger also believes that with former players Łukasz Fabiański & Wojciech Szczęsny Poland are in safe hands.



"You have good goalkeepers. They have Fabiański, Wojciech Szczęsny, former Arsenal players who have a good opportunity to show their quality as well. So, you cannot rule them completely out."

Robert Lewandowski may be coming towards the end of his career, but Wenger is backing the striker to handle the pressure and make his mark in what could be his last ever international tournament.

"He's 33 years old, these guys know that they have to turn up and the pressure will be on them, but they can deal with that."



