Arsene Wenger believes that the departure of Joachim Löw at the end of Euro 2020 will not help the German national team to glory this time around. Löw who guided his country to the 2014 World Cup is set to step aside after 15 years in charge.

" I'm not very confident for Germany. I grew up at the border of Germany and I feel they have not the stability. They have lost the belief. The Germans, to be successful you need in the team a combination of hunger, belief, aggression, and that you're capable to fight the doubt. I believe in Germany belief has gone."



Wenger added he doesn't expect Germany to compete after being drawn in the group of death alongside Portugal and France in group F.



"They need to start well to have a chance, after that, for me, they have another hurdle, is that it be the last tournament Joachim Löw who has done fantastic for Germany. To be completely honest, I have not seen a team doing well with the players knowing that the manager is not there anymore after the tournament. Because he's as well kind of psychological solidarity. And you lose a bit of power."



Interestingly the former Arsenal boss thinks that the announcement of the departure has taken away from the solidarity of the side heading into the tournament.



"The players know they don't need you anymore, and that means with a group of such a large group now, I think it's very difficult to maintain unity, solidarity, because you have less power, and they added a hurdle to already a confidence level that is not very high. You know, they got hammered a few times and they need a good start."



Wenger also added that he is an admirer of striker Timo Werner, but the Chelsea attacker needs to improve in front of goal if Germany is to make it out of the group.

"I like his movement, but his conversion rate with his number of chances he has. He's not good enough to say, but he will be absolutely the favourite to be the player of the tournament. Because in this kind of tournaments, you have to, you need a good conversion rate."

