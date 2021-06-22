England duo Mount, Chilwell to isolate until June 28

England will be without Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell for their final Euro 2020 Group D match against the Czech Republic and potentially their last-16 tie, after the pair were deemed close contacts of Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

"We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday (28 June). This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England," the English Football Association said in a statement.

